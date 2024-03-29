Singer Prajakta Shukre Alleges Harassment by Music Composer, Seeks Help on Social Media (See Post)

Bollywood playback singer and Composer, Prajakta Shukre has taken to social media to speak against harassment by music composer Rupesh Kumar Ram. In a public post, Shukre detailed a series of concerning incidents, accusing Ram of persistent unwanted contact.

According to Shukre's statement, Ram has repeatedly attempted to reach out through blocked social media accounts and phone numbers. The situation escalated, she claims when Ram contacted her close friends and even showed up uninvited at her residence last year.“This mentally challenged, delusional, psycho person RUPESH KUMAR RAM (music composer), has been stalking and messaging me on my social media, from which he got blocked, he tried to contact me on my number from where he was blocked again. After this he started messaging my close friends. I have filed a complaint in Goregaon police station last year because of him crossing his boundaries and coming to my residence and he was summoned and warned by the police to never try to get in touch with me through anyway. Despite of all this he has now crossed boundaries by showing up uninvited at my studio in Gurgaon under the pretense of work as he also belongs to the music fraternity,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared a copy of the complaint letter and posted a photo of the music composer.

“Feeling deeply harassed and threatened by his actions, I am reaching out to my fellow musician friends to help me out if anyone knows him personally. Though I refrained from registering an FIR initially, believing the warning would be enough, it's evident that firmer measures may be necessary to ensure my safety and well-being,” she further added.