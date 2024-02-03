Singer Tori Kelly opens up about her 'inspirational' song post hospitalisation

Washington DC [US], February 3 : American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly opened up about her latest single, which is inspired by her health issues last year, reported People.

Speaking at the Recording Academy Honors, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter disclosed that she composed her 'inspirational' new song 'High Water', which is out on February 9, as a last-minute addition to her upcoming album after being admitted to the hospital in 2023 due to blood clots.

"I had a health scare last year, so I thought my album was done, and then when that happened I was like, 'I need an inspirational song. I need something to kind of pick me up out of this place,'" Kelly told People at the event. "Now, I just hope it can uplift other people as well when they hear it."

In July 2023, the 'Nobody Love' singer fainted while out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles before being taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs and legs.

In October, she talked candidly about the incident during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots. It was really crazy and scary," the star revealed.

"My family was there for me. I had peace throughout most of it, but I was just kinda confused and wondering what was going on," Kelly said, adding, "I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy."

"It seems like it's a manageable thing now. I feel amazing. They're still monitoring me, but yeah I feel great. I'm back to singing and back to doing my thing. I feel really good, I'm really grateful," she added.

According to People, since her hospitalisation, Kelly released her Tori EP, embarked on a North American concert tour and appeared at several events, including the Recording Academy Honors, presented by the Black Music Collective.

She sang Mariah Carey's 'Vision of Love' during the event at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Kelly shared an update about her current condition during the event.

"I feel great," she said, adding, "Health is good, feeling grateful. New music coming very soon."

The 'Sing' star gave a candid tell-all about her musical journey, which began with YouTube covers, becoming a major pop star, moving into the gospel genre, and most recently, experimenting with R&B/pop sounds influenced by Y2K.

"I'd like to think of myself as sort of genre-less, I guess because I just grew up listening to so many different styles," said Kelly. "But I will say, [on] this upcoming album, I think I really explore all these different sides of me a lot of sides people haven't seen before and a couple of sides people might be familiar with," reported Variety.

