Sisters Kareena, Karisma offer a sneak peek at their Filmfare Awards look

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never leave a chance to steal attention with their "good looks", "good looks" and "good looks". Filmfare 2024 is no exception.

Before entering the venue on Sunday night, the divas took to their respective Instagram handles and gave a sneak peek into their vanity.

Kareena, who performed at the ceremony, looked gorgeous in a black choli and pink lehenga adorned with mirrors. She accentuated her performance look with a pink bindi. She even performed at the gal

"Ready for you @filmfare 2024. #GujaratTourism," she captioned the post.

On the other hand, Karisma wore a multicoloured saree that she paired with a black blouse.

"Almost ready for the most glamorous night of the year #filmfare," Karisma captioned the post.

Karisma and Kareena, fondly called Lolo and Bebo, definitely dished fashion goals at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'.Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has 'The Buckingham Murders' thriller in her kitty. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Karisma, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Karisma also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

