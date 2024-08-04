‘Sleepless’ Pranitha Subhash prepares for ‘C-section’ delivery

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actress Pranitha Subhash is all set to welcome her second child and is all prepped up for her “C-section” delivery.

Pranitha took to Instagram stories, where she shared the symptoms she dealt with during her pregnancy along with a picture posing with her husband and businessman Nitin Raju.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sleepless nights, hormonal changes, acid reflux, pelvic pain and preparing for a C-section. All of it is worth it for you and if you’re by my side,” she wrote.

“C-section also known as cesarean is a procedure to deliver a baby through an incision made in the mother's abdomen and uterus.

Pranitha got married to Raju in May 2021 and a year later she gave birth to her first child, a daughter.

Pranitha has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films. She made her debut in 2010 with the Kannada film “Porki”, which also stars Darshan. She was then seen in the Telugu movie “Baava” starring Siddharth after which she featured in the Arulnithi-starrer “Udhayan”, a Tamil film.

The actress was then seen in films such as “Saguni”, “Jarasandha”, “Bheema Theeradalli”, “Whistle”, “Attarintiki Daredi”, “Brahma”, “Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda”, “Masss”, “Dynamite”, “Brahmotsavam.”

In 2021, Pranitha made her Hindi debut with “Hungama 2” starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The film was a sequel to the 2003 film “Hungama”. The film, which is directed by Priyadarshan, was based on the filmmaker's own 1994 Malayalam film “Minnaram”.

She was then seen in “Bhuj: The Pride of India” starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, where 300 local women of Madhapar Village, reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours.

