‘Snakes & Ladders’ trailer filled with nail-biting game of cat and mouse, adventure and drama

Mumbai, Oct 9 The makers of “Snakes & Ladders” dropped the trailer of the Tamil thriller series on Wednesday, which gave a peek into the dark nail-biting game of cat and mouse.

The two-minute long trailer shares a glimpse of the chase game, as four school friends – Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala – find themselves inadvertently entangled in a chaos. Chased by cops and gangs, their path takes an unexpected turn when it crosses with a mysterious and clever character, Leo (Naveen Chandra), whose unpredictable nature raises the stakes with every twist.

The series has Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya ragaveshwar, Surya kumar, Tarun and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles.

Actor Naveen Chandra said that the series is an exhilarating blend of adventure, drama, and mystery.

“My character is absolutely riveting that adds a punch to the story, keeping the audience hooked throughout the show. I’m overjoyed to join forces with Prime Video again, especially after the remarkable success of Inspector Rishi, which was well received by both critics and audiences.”

Curated by Karthik Subbaraj, produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A StoneBench Production), the Tamil Original series is created by Kamala Alchemis & Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan and Kamala Alchemis.

The upcoming dark humour thriller is set in the mid-2000s. It follows the journey of four school friends, who are forced to navigate tough choices, unravel tangled mysteries, and confront their own bad choices.

The series will stream from October 18 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Talking about the series, Subbaraj had earlier said: “Bringing the story of these four friends to life has been an incredibly exhilarating experience. Each character in the series is unique, with their own distinct personality and complex relationships that reflect the ups and downs of teenage life.”

He added that the journey of unraveling a mystery will keep the audience hooked from beginning to end.

“We aimed to craft a narrative that entertains while also tapping into the nuances of friendship, personal growth, and the meaningful bonds and lessons that will resonate with viewers,” Subbaraj added.

