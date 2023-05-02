Socialite Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala look creating buzz, desi fans call her 'best dressed'

Washington [US], May 2 : Natasha Poonawalla never stops surprising with her unconventional and striking fashion choices. Especially, if it's Met Gala, she has to be unique.

The socialite-fashionista sported a structured gown with mirror-work finishing for this year's Met Gala. She opted for a sleek ponytail that she adorned with silver accessories.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Natasha wrote, "Karl ...a line of beauty #metgala2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adaja gave a shout-out to Natasha's Met Gala look. She posted fire emojis on her photos. A fan wrote, "She nails it every damn time." Another fan wrote, "That's it! The best dressed is here. I'm sleeping bye."

Keeping the gilded glamour theme of last year in mind, Natasha wore designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ensemble. Her saree with bustier and elaborate jewellery gave the Met Gala 2022 red carpet a dash of Indian elegance.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor