Sohail Khan and Seema Khan officially file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

After 24 years of togetherness, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have filed for divorce on Friday. The estranged couple were spotted leaving the Family Court in Mumbai today. Seema and Sohail have not yet released an official statement on their divorce. However, they have been separated for quite sometime. After tying the knot in 1998, Sohail and Seema welcomed their first child, son Nirvan Khan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.

Last year, the family celebrated Yohan's 10th birthday. At the Family Court on Friday, Sohail and Seema were snapped making an exit separately. A court source revealed to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other." The actor-producer had first met Seema, a resident of Delhi, while shooting for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. At the time, Seema was reportedly living in Mumbai and pursuing her career in fashion designing. In no time, Sohail and Seema began dating and decided to exchange vows. However, Seema's family did not approve of the union. Sohail and Seema reportedly then ran away from home and secretly got married in the presence of close friends and relatives following their respective religions.

