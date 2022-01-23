'Some bonds are eternal': Sussane Khan reunites with Hrithik Roshan's family for his sister's birthday

More than seven years after parting ways, Sussane Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan continue to be good friends and co-parents. The two reunited to celebrate the actor's sister Sunaina's 50th birthday on Saturday.

Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse into the last night's birthday bash that she attended with Roshan's family members.

She shared two pictures with Sunaina and the 'War' actor and wrote, "Some bonds are eternal same... darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000 and later parted their ways in 2014. The two are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Not only do the two co-parent their sons, but also make sure to attend each other's family get-togethers. Earlier last year, Khan had also moved to Roshan's house during the COVID-19 lockdown to take better care of their children.

The 'Kaabil' actor also made it to the birthday party of Khan's father--veteran actor Sanjay Khan and was spotted with her brother Zayed Khan, mother Zarine and other family members.

Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni. The two have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Recently, Khan also dedicated a heartfelt Instagram note to Goni on his birthday.

"Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021," Khan wrote.

Meanwhile, speaking of Hrithik Roshan's work front, he will soon be seen in highly-anticipated films of the year--'Vikram Vedha' and 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor