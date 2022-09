Some musicians are afraid to be honest, says John Legend

Los Angeles, Sep 6 Grammy-winning star John Legend is happy to voice his political opinions, even if he loses some fans along the way.

The 43-year-old star and his wife Chrissy Teigen have both been outspoken about various political and social issues over recent years, but John feels some artists remain afraid of losing fans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The artists who feel like they can't talk about what they believe, they're probably more stressed than I am, they're afraid they're going to lose fans. I don't feel that fear," he said.

"I say the things that I'm passionate about and I believe in, and it feels liberating. This is who I want to be in the world."

Despite this, Legend acknowledges it's tough to reach people on the other side of the political divide in the US.

He told The New Yorker magazine: "Most of my political work has been about encouraging people who are already inclined to think close to where I am to go out and vote and get involved.

"I don't know how you persuade someone who believes differently than you do. And some of those beliefs are really strongly held. I have a lot of religious people in my life, for instance, and it's hard to know how to convince someone when it feels like youa¿re speaking in an entirely different language."

