"Sometimes I feel it's a little unfair" Arjun Kapoor takes a dig on his relationship trolls with Malaika

No doubt Maliaka and Arjun Kapoor are the hottest couples of Bollywood, the two never fail to set major relationship goals for everyone. The duo is now the talk of the town and even gets trolled for their relationship.



Finally, Arjun Kapoor opened up about trolls and called it "Unfair", when he was asked about the trolling he faces for his relationship with his girlfriend Malaika, he called it 'unfair'. Arjun quoted "Sometimes I feel it's a little unfair but it's passable. I respect the boundary to a certain degree to which people can have an opinion beyond which if they get too personal, I don't enjoy it,"

In the same interview, he was asked about his views on the year 2021, he said "You've to be grateful and have humility in accepting the fact that at a time when the world was in chaos, work was happening for me and I was able to showcase it and receive love for it. It's great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I'm here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them."

He also spoke about his reunion with actors Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra and said he is happy that he finally got praised by the critics, , "My effort has been noticed by the upper echelon who care about credible work. When Naseeruddin Shah sits across you and says, 'I saw your work and you were fantastic' or when Kumud Mishra, who hails from that part of the world, says, 'You didn't even slip in your accent even once," Arjun said.