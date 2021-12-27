"Sometimes it's very unnecessary trolling," Kiara Advani recalls her worst memory of 2021

Kiara Advani in her recent interview recalled her worst memory of the year 2021, earlier this year the actress got trolled brutally for an elder man saluting her and opening her car.

The actress said, “I remember this time and this really got to me actually. I had reached somewhere and these paparazzi again taking their pictures and they caught a moment where the security of the building I had reached opened the door and he saluted me. He was an elderly man. It wasn't like I asked him to salute me, he's a very sweet person and that's... they do that. I also respond with (gesturing a bow). Now, this picture is being taken, you can't hear the conversation, you can't know whatever (is happening) but you got a picture of an elderly man saluting. I have gotten trolled for that that she's making an elderly person salute her and I'm thinking it's not my building, what are... where do... and this same situation was with a male actor and there wasn't one-off comment.”

Kiara further added, “So that means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it's their own way it's like me today I (fold my hands) ask how are you sir or whatever. It's just like, the way a female actor is trolled for some of these (things). Sometimes it's very unnecessary trolling,”.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has just appeared in the superhit film ' Shershaah'. She will be soon seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC15 with Ram Charan, and Govinda Naam Mera.