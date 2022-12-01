Somy Ali calls ex boyfriend Salman Khan a sadistic women beater

Actress Somy Ali has taken to social media to call out superstar and her ex boyfriend Salman Khan in a shocking social media post.The actress has alleged physical abuse and called out Salman Khan on her official Instagram account. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo and a note alleging abuse from India's biggest superstar.

Somy Ali captioned the throwback picture, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of sh*t. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years. So go f***kkkk yourself. You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women. Shame on the male actors who support him. Bring it on you weakling and make sure you wear your insoles given your 5’6. It’s time to go to war.#truth #letsdoit #betterwatchoutsk #predator #womanbeater #its wartime #sadist.”She later deleted the post, like before.

Somy was a huge fan of Salman in the 90s when his film Maine Pyar Kiya was released. Later, the two even shared the screen in a movie which got shelved later. The duo apparently dated each other before calling it quits. However, the two parted ways because Salman cheated on Somy, as per her. In an earlier conversation with Zoom, Somy had shared that they broke up because Salman cheated on her. “He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” she had said. Since then, she has shared cryptic posts claiming their relationship was not what it was made out to be. Somy Ali now works as a social worker and runs an NGO for domestic abuse survivors.