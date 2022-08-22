Sonakshi in UK shooting for brother Kussh's debut directorial

Mumbai, Aug 22 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the 2021 film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', has started shooting for her next film, the thriller 'Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness', in London. She will share the screen with Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the movie.

The film is her brother, Kussh S. Sinha's directorial debut and marks the first big-screen collaboration of the siblings.

Talking about starting with the film's shoot, Sonakshi said in a statement: "I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It's a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I'm also excited about the fact that he's directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities."

The town of Watford, which lies 15 miles northwest of Central London, on the River Colne, was the first filming location of the crew. The movie will be filmed over 40 days as the crew will now move base and shoot at a couple of scenic locations in the UK.

Sonakshi further shared: "We've waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we're kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved."

'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' is produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures.

The film is expected to release in 2023.

