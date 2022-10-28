Sonakshi Sinha and Vaani Kapoor join hands for National-award winner Ashim Ahluwalia’s next film

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to grace the silver screen after almost three years with her next film Double XL. While her upcoming film is creating a buzz on the internet, the actress seems to be on a film signing spree.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming comedy-drama, Sonakshi has signed yet another project marking her first collaboration with actress Vaani Kapoor. Sonakshi Sinha and Vaani Kapoor will soon share the screen space for Ashim Ahluwalia's next titledA Girl In The Yellow Suitcase.