Sonakshi-Zaheer Reception: Bride's parents Shatrughan, Poonam Sinha arrive in style, happily poses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Happy and proud parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha arrived at the wedding reception of their daughter Sonakshi Sinha and son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal.

Beaming with joy, Shatrughan and Poonam posed for the paps.

Shatrughan wore a royal blue kurta dhoti for the occasion while his wife, Poonam opted for a beautiful golden sharara set.

After getting married in an intimate ceremony, the couple hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry.

Actor Anil Kapoor graced the red carpet and he looked dapper in a black outfit.

Kajol made heads turn as she attended the gala, wearing a black and gold saree with a multi-coloured blouse, she grabbed the eyeballs.

Huma Qureshi wore a lovely beige saree with a trendy cutout blouse for the occasion. She added a patterned net jacket on top of it and the actress wore red lipstick and kept her makeup natural.

Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma's brother, who is also close friends with the married couple, also graced the red carpet and he was seen wearing a green kurta with black trousers and a green jacket.

While Chunky Panday wore a blue jacket with a white shirt. He paired it up with black denim. Bot, Anil Kapoor and Chunky Panday happily posed for the camera.

Other celebs who arrived at the event are actor Gulshan Devaiah with his wife actress Kallirroi Tziafeta. Zoya Murani, Aanand L. Rai and Reema Kagti were also spotted. Ace actor Kajol was also spotted.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Anushka Ranjan and Sanjeeda Sheikh also graced the event.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked nothing but regal as husband and wife at their wedding reception.

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi can be sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles.

The actor slayed the bun look at the reception and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun.

The groom, Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife, Sonakshi held him close.

The couple happily posed as man and wife for the paps at the wedding reception.

Well, talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai today.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

The couple treated fans with first photos from their wedding.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.

Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery.

Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage.

In the other picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding his father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him.

The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi [?][?] Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

