Sonali Kulkarni apologises after calling Indian women ‘lazy'

Actor Sonali Kulkarni has apologised for her furore-generating comment that women in India are "lazy" and look for partners who earn well. In an Instagram post, Kulkarni said her intention was not to hurt other women, which many argued that she did."I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman," the actor said. "If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart." Kulkarni added that she wasn't someone who "thrives upon headlines" and didn't want to be at the centre of "sensational situations.

She started her note with these words, "I'm overwhelmed with the feedback I'm receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me." She added, "Being a woman myself my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it to be a woman. I'm grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hoe we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts."

"In my capacity, I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be she said. Sonali Kulkarni, concluded her note with these words, "Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident." She signed off with these words, "Grateful (heart emoticon) Sonali."On the work front, Sonali Kulkarni was last seen in the Marathi film Ticha Shahar Hona.