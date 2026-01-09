“Songs Have Always Been My Way of Forming an Emotional Bond With the Audience”: Aisha Ahmed On Her New Track Sohneya

Romance fans and music lovers have a new anthem to cling to: “Sohneya,” starring Aisha Ahmed and Laqshay Kapoor. The track, with evocative vocals and an intimate love story, is all set to sweep social platforms and win hearts. Crafted by a talented team with music by Sunil Rao and lyrics penned by Sunil Rao and Montee Akanwali, the song will reminds you of love's simplest joys - where two hearts find their rhythm without grand declarations. For Aisha Ahmed, already known for her richly expressive performances across film, series, and music videos, this song is another feather in her treasure of song appearances.

Aisha Ahmed says, “Songs have always been my way of forming an emotional bond with the audience. There’s something incredibly intimate about telling a love story in a few minutes, and the response I’ve received for my music video appearances over the years has been touching. With ‘Sohneya’ and Laqshay, what excited me was how rooted the romance felt - it isn’t about grand gestures or stylised love. It’s about two people in love, sharing everyday moments, doing chores together, finding joy in the ordinary. That’s what makes it special for me. I hope this song becomes a form of expression for those who believe love lives in the little things in routine, comfort and companionship. It’s romance, but with real life woven into it - almost a ‘choremance’.”

The actress, whose earlier music video outings (like Nadaaniyan) and chart-dominating singles became staples on social media conversations, has emerged as one of today’s most compelling crossover talents, blending acting nuance with musical magnetism. Starring opposite Laqshay Kapoor, whose own musical charisma elevates the track’s emotional pull, Sohneya weaves visual poetry with soulful music that resonates with anyone who has ever loved or longed to.