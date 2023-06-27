Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar steps down

Voluntary retirement application approved by the government; sudden decision sparks speculations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government on Tuesday, granted approval to the voluntary retirement application of divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, surprising administrative officers and the general public. Kendrekar, known as a dynamic officer, had two and a half years of administrative service remaining when he opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

Serving as the divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar since February 2019, Kendrekar has held various key positions throughout his career, including joint commissioner in the sales tax department, Collector of Beed, chief administrator of Cidco, Municipal commissioner, and state agriculture commissioner in Pune. On May 24 and 26, he applied to the government and asked for voluntary retirement. Additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre sent a letter to Kendrekar that his application was approved by the government on Tuesday.

What led to his resignation?

The unexpected decision by Kendrekar to take voluntary retirement has sparked several speculations regarding the reasons behind his departure. One speculation going round between the senior officials is that his recommendation to the government for financial assistance of Rs 10000 to farmers families during a recent inspection might have caused displeasure among senior officials after the news reached the media. However, Kendrekar has denied any connection between his retirement and this incident. Another speculation revolves around Kendrekar's potential entry into the political arena, but he has dismissed this possibility.

Can remain as a member of the committee

During a hearing held at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, chief government advocate Dnyaneshwar D Kale informed the bench that a senior administrative officer will be appointed by the government on the post of Kendrekar. Meanwhile, the bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade said that after his retirement, Kendrekar will remain in the city and if he wishes, he can remain a member of the committee appointed by the bench to monitor the water supply scheme of the city.

No orders from the bench regarding VRS

Responding to queries, adv Kale stated that there were no bench orders prohibiting the acceptance of Kendrekar's voluntary retirement application. Kendrekar had submitted his request for voluntary retirement twice, and it was accepted by the government. The bench did not issue any instructions against the acceptance of Kendrekar's application.

Last day of service will be July 3

Kendrekar's last day of government service will be on July 3. While his retirement has raised eyebrows, the true motives behind his decision remain a subject of speculation.