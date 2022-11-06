Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor pen gratitude note after Ranbir, Alia welcome first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally become proud parents on Sunday, November 6, and the Kapoors and the Bhatts are welcoming the arrival of their baby girl. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared their joyous feelings on their social media handles.

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, is surely overwhelmed to become a grandmother. She reshared the new mom's statement on IG and penned a note of gratitude. She wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over." Several celebrities congratulated Razdan in the comment section, including Dia Mirza, who wrote, "Best best best news.

Neetu Kapoor also shared the statement and simply wrote, "Blessings," in the caption. Reacting to the news, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Mubarak ho," while Neelam Kothari penned, "Congratulations Neetu." Amrita Arora, Sunny Kaushal, and more also congratulated Kapoor. Last month, the Kapoors and Alia's friends organised an intimate baby shower ceremony at Alia and Ranbir's Mumbai residence Vastu. Alia shared dreamy pictures from the celebrations and captioned the post as, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons. The ceremony was attended by Kapoors and Bhatts, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and others.