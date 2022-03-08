Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor miss Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as they party together

There's no doubt that the bond between Bhatts and Kapoors has grown since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating.

The mothers of the two ace actors, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, caught up for partying together on Monday night.

The duo shared a slew of pictures on their Instagram handles from last night in which they could be seen getting together with a few family members and mutual friends.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also posed with Soni and Neetu for the pictures.

While sharing the pictures on their Instagram handles, Soni and Neetu confessed that they were missing their '3 muskeeters' - Ranbir, Alia, and Shaheen Bhatt at the gathering.

For the unversed, it is not the first time that the families of the two actors have been spotted partying together.

Ranbir has joined Alia's family get-togethers on numerous occasions, including her grandfather's birthday party a few months ago. On the other hand, Alia has also attended the Kapoor family gatherings on a few occasions.

She was also present at the funeral service of Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor who passed away in 2020.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for several years now. The two had fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

