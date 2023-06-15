Sonu Kakkar wishes husband Neeraj Sharma on his birthday, pens sweet note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Bollywood singer Sonu Kakkar on Thursday, penned down a sweet birthday wish for her husband Neeraj Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared pictures and penned a sweet note.

The 'Yeh Kasoor' singer wrote, "Happy birthday to my EVERYTHING and that says it all. Love you the mostest most hubbyyyyy #hubby #birthday #neerajsharma #sonukakkar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtglXKFyj9G/

The pictures showcased Neeraj in a black t-shirt, posing for the camera. Soon after she shared the pictures fans and industry friends were all hearts for her.

Singer and her sister Neha Kakkar wrote, "Jeeju."

A fan wrote, " Happy Birthday Neeraj Congratulations Sonu."

" Happpy birthday Jeeju!!! May you have the most amazing one.", another fan wrote.

Sonu and Neeraj tied the knot in 2006. She is the older sister of Bollywood singers, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu has delivered many hit songs in the Bollywood industry. Yeh Kasoor, Aali Re Sali Re and Ooh La La are her notable chartbusters.

She has also been a judge on reality shows like Indian Idol 12 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi.

Madari, which she performed in Coke Studio with Vishal Dadlani, is one of her most popular songs. 'Sun Baliye,' sung by Gajendra Verma, Sonu Kakkar, is one of Sonu Kakkar's most recent songs.

