Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar patch up after ugly fight?

Sonu Nigam's fight with T Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has always grabbed headlines. Sonu who collaborated with Bhushan Kumar in the past, but things got sour as he allegedly accused the music mogul of nepotism. For the unversed, Sonu spoke about the “music mafia” in 2020. While he did not take names, his remarks on “nepotism” made many believe he was talking about Bhushan Kumar. He also made things evident as he spoke about the producers’ connection with Abu Salem and the sexual misconduct allegations by Marina Kuwar. Divya Khosla Kumar then reacted to his claims and reminded him of his underworld connections and how his entire career has been blessed by her father-in-law Gulshan Kumar.

But it looks like Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam have now made amends. A source close to Hindustan Times reveals, “Aamir Khan wanted only Sonu to sing a song (Main Ki Karaan) for Laal Singh Chaddha, the music for which was owned by T-Series. Bhushan extended an olive branch, and they mutually decided to meet and talk things out. At the end of it, they decided to let bygones be bygones. That also led to Sonu agreeing to collaborate on Shehzada, a film co-produced by Kumar and music composed by Pritam. He sang the title track. And things are all fine now. In fact, Adipurush, Bhushan’s most ambitious film, had a song sung by him too. Sonu also happily consented to be in the Jai Shri Ram cover along with other singers.” Hindustan Times also reached out to Sonu Nigam who reacted to the patch-up saying, "Let’s not make a big deal out of it. Peace and love is what should prevail eventually."