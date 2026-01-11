Sonu Sood Supports Animal Welfare With ₹22 Lakh Contribution to Gujarat Cow Shelter

Continuing his commitment to compassion and service, real-life hero Sonu Sood has extended support to animal welfare with a contribution of ₹22 lakh towards a cow shelter in Varahi, Gujarat. The shelter is home to nearly 7,000 cows and provides care, protection, and dignity to abandoned, injured, and rescued animals, operating at a scale that requires constant resources and sustained support.

Speaking about the initiative, Sonu Sood shared his admiration for the journey of the shelter, saying, “When I see their journey, which started with just a few cows and has now reached seven thousand, it's a matter of great pride, not only for us but for every person in every village.” Highlighting the dedication of those running the shelter, he added that while their work is extraordinary, his contribution was a small effort to ensure continuity. The support will help enhance veterinary care, infrastructure, and daily needs essential to caring for thousands of cows.

Moved by the warmth he received during his visit, Sonu Sood further added, “The love I received made me feel very good and very proud. I will keep coming here. The way cow protection is done in such an amazing way here should be implemented throughout India.” His words reinforce his belief in scalable, humane solutions and underline his continued dedication to causes rooted in empathy and responsibility.