Sony halts business, ops in Russia including 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Los Angeles, March 12 Sony Pictures is halting all businesses in Russia following the Putin administration's invasion of Ukraine. The move comes two weeks after the premiere studio paused the theatrical release of its anti-hero film 'Morbius' in Russia, reports 'Variety'.

The decision would entail home entertainment releases, such as that of box office hit 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and any television distribution deals.

Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra wrote in a memo to staff on Friday, accessed by 'Variety', "We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region."

"Two weeks ago, we paused the upcoming theatrical release of 'Morbius' in Russia. Since then, we have also halted our planned home entertainment releases, including 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and any future television distribution deals. And just this morning, Crunchyroll suspended its anime streaming service in Russia", the letter further read.

As per 'Variety', Sony Group Corporation has also donated $2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international NGO Save the Children to provide humanitarian aid to the people stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been impacted and it is our hope that a peaceful resolution can be found soon," Vinciquerra said.

Other entertainment companies, such as Amazon, Disney, Crunchyroll, Netflix and WarnerMedia, have also paused business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

