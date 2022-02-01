Sony pushes George Foreman biopic release date

Sony has pushed back the release date of its upcoming biopic on boxing great George Foreman from March to April.

As per Deadline, the upcoming biopic that was slated to release on March 24 will now premiere on April 7, 2023.

The untitled film that stars Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones and Forest Whitaker will follow Foreman's remarkable trajectory, from Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight champion to the Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire to finding his faith, retiring and becoming a preacher.

Deadline obtained the logline that reads, "When financial hardship hits his family and church, he steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history."

George Tillman Jr. is directing and handling revisions on the script by Dan Gordon with Frank Baldwin. Peter Guber is producing the biopic alongside David Zelon.

( With inputs from ANI )

