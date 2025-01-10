Sookshmadarshini OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim's Mystery Thriller

The mystery film Sookshmadarshini, starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim, is set to begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 11. Viewers who missed the movie in theatres can now enjoy this suspenseful drama on the streaming platform starting from the mentioned date.

Directed by M.C. Jithin and written by Athul Ramachandran, Sookshmadarshini is a compelling family suspense thriller inspired by the works of Alfred Hitchcock. The film garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and became a major hit.

Released in theaters on November 22, Sookshmadarshini has received positive reviews for its captivating plot and suspenseful atmosphere. The film has been widely praised for keeping audiences on the edge of their seats, thanks to its engaging storyline and strong performances. Making an impressive debut at the box office, it earned Rs 1.55 crore on its opening day, highlighting its early success and widespread appeal. Sookshmadarshini has quickly become one of the standout thrillers among recent film releases, capturing the attention of audiences.

