Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump while attending 2022 Oscars after-party with husband Joe Jonas

Hollywood star couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had every reason to appear delighted today as it was after two years of pandemic life that celebs finally returned back to celebrating the Academy Awards in a normal fashion.

The duo, who is currently expecting their second child together, stepped out for a glamorous date night as they walked the red carpet in a stunning look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Sophie was snapped flaunting her baby bump while looking radiant in a red gown with long sleeves. Joe looked equally amazing in a black suit with a low neckline and white details.

Joe and Sophie, who're already proud parents to daughter Willa Jonas, are yet to publicly discuss their baby news, though E! News has confirmed it. The couple got engaged in October 2017.

In May 2019, Sophie and Joe surprised their fans by getting married after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. They then had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor