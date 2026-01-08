Sophie Turner says she can’t watch ‘Game of Thrones’ anymore

Los Angeles, Jan 8 Hollywood actress Sophie Turner has shared that she can’t watch her superhit series ‘Game of Thrones’ anymore. The actress said that the ‘Game of Thrones’ theme song has given her “PTSD”.

The 29-year-old actress portrayed Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of the HBO fantasy show, which ran between 2011 and 2019, but Sophie has now revealed she “can’t watch” ‘Game of Thrones’ and now sees the programme in a “totally different” way, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the host asked Sophie, “Do you feel the giant impact it's made on television and the world?” She replied: “I think so? I don't know”.

Jimmy then asked the actress, “Do you ever watch it?”. The actress said, “No! I mean, maybe like, season one, I watched it with my parents, and then my parents were like, ‘Whoa! No! No, no, no, no!’ But no, I can't watch it. I mean, hearing the ‘Game of Thrones’ theme tune gives me PTSD. I see it totally different”.

As well as Game of Thrones, Sophie, who split from her ex-husband Joe Jonas, 36, in 2023, commented on Amazon’s upcoming show, in which she will portray Lara Croft.

She teased, “You’re going to see it on Amazon Prime in a while because we haven't started shooting yet. I've been training since February last year, so I feel like I could probably beat you up right now”..

As per ‘Female First UK’, when Jimmy asked Sophie if she could show the audience any of the moves she had learned during her training.

She joked, “You know I was thinking about it, but I'm wearing a skirt, and I don't want to flash the p*****”. Although Sophie is not keen to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again, the actress has said she is open to reprising her role as Sansa in the future.

When asked about a possible return to Game of Thrones, Sophie told Thedirect.com, “Show me the money. I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it. But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in Game of Thrones, and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it”.

She added, “Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated. I would have to see a script”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor