'Sopranos' Star Michael Imperioli joins 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Michael Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in 'The Sopranos', is all set to star in Season 2 of 'The White Lotus'.

According to Variety, Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his elderly father and son, a recent college graduate.

Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.

The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, follows a group of visitors with seemingly perfect lives over six episodes. Along with Coolidge, stars include Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn, Murray Barlett, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady.

'The White Lotus' was an immediate hit for HBO and continued to succeed throughout the season, drawing 1.9 million viewers with its final episode. It was a critical success as well, garnering wide acclaim.

Imperioli's most recent credits include reprising his 'Sopranos' role in Alan Taylor's film 'The Many Saints of Newark', as well as playing the recurring role of Robert Lewis in 'Blue Bloods' and Angelo Dundee in Regina King's film 'One Night in Miami'. Up next, he will appear in Hulu's 'This Fool'.

( With inputs from ANI )

