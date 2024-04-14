Soundarya Jagadish Passes Away: Kannada Filmmaker Commits Suicide

Filmmaker Soundarya Jagadish who has produced films like Ram Leela and Soundarya had died by suicide at his residence. It is reported that financial loss made him take such an extreme step.In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Kannada industry was stunned by news of his passing, sparking speculation that he had taken his own life.

However, family members rejected these rumors, insisting that he had died of a heart attack. Soundarya Jagadeesh was last seen with his family, including his daughter Soundarya, who recently got married, at Upendra’s Holi celebrations. He had produced several films, including Snehitaru, Mast Maja Maadi, and Ramleela. Jagadeesh was renowned for his amiable nature and had close friendships with many individuals in the industry.