Soundarya Sharma clears air over dating Sajid Khan

Mumbai, Feb 23 Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Soundarya Sharma is making headlines these days about her relationship with the director Sajid Khan. However, she termed all those talks as rumours, adding they are not dating each other.

Soundarya said: "I'm deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It's upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It's time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing."

The actress made her acting debut with 'Ranchi Diaries' and she also made a cameo in 'Thank God'.

Soundarya was also seen in the web series 'Country Mafia' starring Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj, and Satish Kaushik.

She also requested the media to not spread such news which affects her and her family.

"These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor