'Speed' star Joe Morton hesitant for reunion unless plot's perfect

Washington [US], May 26 : As Hollywood's nostalgia train chugs along, eager fans of the adrenaline-pumping 'Speed' franchise have been on the edge of their seats awaiting news of a potential third instalment.

The excitement peaked when it was revealed that Joe Morton, the actor behind Lieutenant Herb 'Mac' McMahon, might be ready to hop on board once again.

However, there's a twist in the tale that's leaving fans holding their breath.

TMZ caught up with Joe Morton, who spilt the beans on his thoughts about reprising his role in 'Speed 3'.

While the prospect of reuniting with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves sounds like a dream come true for fans, Morton isn't entirely convinced just yet.

"'Speed' was a wonderful roller coaster ride," Morton reminisces, "but what's 3's vehicle?" The actor raises a crucial question that goes straight to the heart of the franchise's appeal.

After all, who can forget the iconic bus hurtling through the city at breakneck speeds, teetering on the edge of disaster? Morton knows that the vehicle choice can make or break the movie, especially considering the lukewarm reception to the boat-centric sequel, 'Speed 2: Cruise Control'.

And it's not just about the mode of transportation. Morton highlights the need for a gripping plot that lives up to the legacy of the original.

"Keanu's character was involved because he foiled Dennis Hopper's plan to blow up a building. Who's the new villain? Is Jack still a cop? What's the villain's connection to Keanu?" Morton said to TMZ.

These questions linger in the minds of fans, eager to see their beloved characters in action once more.

But perhaps the most tantalizing question of all revolves around the romantic chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' characters.

Morton isn't the only one wondering if love will be in the air in 'Speed 3'.

Despite his reservations, Morton leaves the door open for a potential reunion, suggesting that bringing back original screenwriter Graham Yost might be the key to revving up 'Speed 3' to greater heights, as per TMZ.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor