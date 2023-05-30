Sperms found on late Bhojpuri actress' Akanksha Dubey's undergarments, death case deepens

As the investigation on the Akanksha Dubey suicide case moves forward, a new disclosure has come forward. In a shocking development, sperm was found in Akanksha's underwear. After the arrival of this shocking report, four more persons, including the accused Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, will be DNA tested. The police requested permission from the court to conduct a DNA test. The clothes worn by Akanksha when she commited suicide have been examined and sperm stains were found. Akanksha death: UP Police to seek DNA tests on four suspects. Her family’s advocate on Monday alleged police of not cooperating with him and said that they are also “acting suspiciously”.

He further said that the allegations by the family are gradually proving to be true as the case unfolds.“Media reports are also saying that some kind of serum has also been received from her clothes. The police are acting in a very suspicious manner, which is leading to more suspicions. The police have not recorded the victim’s mother’s statement to date. I tried to talk with them, but no proper information was given to me by the police,” the advocate Shashank Shekhar said. The investigation on the Akanksha Dubey suicide case is back in the headlines as the recent investigation followed a DNA test of the deceased. The actor’s family meanwhile, has been accusing Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh for Dubey’s death. The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (Bhopuri) and ‘Veeron ke Veer’.



