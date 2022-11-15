'Splitsvilla X4': Uorfi Javed, Sakshi Dwivedi make personal comments on each other

Mumbai, Nov 15 MTV 'Splitsvilla X4' contestants Uorfi Javed and Sakshi Dwivedi will be seen getting into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of the dating-based reality show.

Uorfi is seen getting upset because Sakshi passes on some personal comments about her style statement and the kind of clothes she wears. Listening to this, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame also gives her back in the same way by pointing towards her popularity.

When the 20-year-old Sakshi, who is a social media star tells Uorfi: "Look at your dressing style.

"The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress gets furious and replies: "I know you..you are Sakshi Dwivedi right. 1 million followers, 7000 likes, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go and look at your face."

Later, the hosts Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone announce that all the girls have to fight to meet the boys.

'Splitsvilla X4' started on November 12. The contestants on the show include Shrea Prasad from Fiji Islands, Kashish Ratnani, actor-model and fashion designer, Sakshi Dwivedi, a social media star, Saumya Bhandari, architect and model, Akashlina Chandra, influencer and entrepreneur, Uorfi Javed, social media sensation, Hamid Barkzi, winner of MTV Roadies 18, Rishabh Jaiswal, Amir Hossein, Honey Kamboj, Justin D'Cruz among others.

'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

