Sports honours: "It's been one of the most fulfilling journeys," Abhishek Bachchan on Jaipur Pink Panther winning 'club of the year' recognition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : It's a proud moment for Abhishek Bachchan as he held the trophy for his team Jaipur Pink Panthers, which was declared the 'club of the year' at the Indian Sports Honours on Thursday.

Sharing his joy and pride, Abhishek shared a post on Instagram with two pictures, one holding the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 trophy, and another one, won at the Indian Sports Honours. In the caption, he wrote, "Grateful and humbled by the recognition bestowed upon @jaipur_pinkpanthers as the Club of The Year. Proud of every team player. This award is a testament to the team's hard work & dedication."

Farhan Akhtar, and Bobby Deol congratulated Junior Bachchan on his post.

On Friday morning, Abhishek shared a detailed post expressing his gratitude. Sharing multiple pictures from the event of Thursday night, Abhishek wrote, "Thank you @indiansportshonours and @virat.kohli for such a wonderful night last night. My team the @jaipur_pinkpanthers won "Club of the year"!!! Such a proud moment for me. Humbling. Emotional. It's been one of the most fulfilling journeys for me to be part of the Kabaddi family. The @prokabaddi league has been around for 9 seasons and the Pink Panthers have been Champions in the inaugural season ( the 1st ever PKL champions) and also the current reigning champions!!"

Abhishek continued, "This award is a recognition and result of the immense hard work of the players and coaching staff. It's all due to them. Also to my pillars of support in running the team @walia_bunty , Ramesh Pulapaka and Rajesh Yadav. None of this would have been possible without any of the above mentioned people. Lastly, for a Kabaddi team winning "Club of the year" when nominated with great teams in Cricket and Football goes to show the popularity of "our sport". Wow!! Again, my gratitude to my players and the coaches. Now we need to work even harder to try and remain the Champs."

On the acting front, Abhishek is challenging himself with each new project. He has made an impressive web debut with Amazon Prime Original 'Breathe'. Apart from that, Abhishek recently garnered praise for his performances in the films like 'Ludo', 'Dasvi', 'Bob Biswas'.

