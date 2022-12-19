Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta for invading privacy

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2022 05:56 PM 2022-12-19T17:56:11+5:30 2022-12-19T17:56:59+5:30

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most controversial shows on India television. Being a celebrity comes with its ...

Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta for invading privacy | Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta for invading privacy

Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta for invading privacy

Next

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most controversial shows on India television. Being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons, which also means that their personal information gets leaked to the public. In a recent episode of the reality show it was seen that during a conversation contestants Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala discuss Sreejita De’s house. In the heat of the moment, her address got leaked on national television.

Sreejita's fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and questioned them about not beeping the address, despite it being a threat to their security and privacy. He took to social media to talk about this saying, "Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND". As for the makers, the Bigg Boss team is yet to respond on this issue. Sreejita De, who entered the show when it kick-started was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. However, the Uttaran actress returned to the house as a wildcard entry. Along with her, television actor Vikkas Manaktala was a new entry in the Bigg Boss house as another wildcard contestant. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm. The show is also available for streaming on VOOT.

Open in app
Tags : Sreejita de Sreejita de Big Boss