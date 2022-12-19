Sreejita De’s fiance calls out Tina Datta for invading privacy

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most controversial shows on India television. Being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons, which also means that their personal information gets leaked to the public. In a recent episode of the reality show it was seen that during a conversation contestants Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala discuss Sreejita De’s house. In the heat of the moment, her address got leaked on national television.

Sreejita's fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and questioned them about not beeping the address, despite it being a threat to their security and privacy. He took to social media to talk about this saying, "Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND". As for the makers, the Bigg Boss team is yet to respond on this issue. Sreejita De, who entered the show when it kick-started was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. However, the Uttaran actress returned to the house as a wildcard entry. Along with her, television actor Vikkas Manaktala was a new entry in the Bigg Boss house as another wildcard contestant. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm. The show is also available for streaming on VOOT.