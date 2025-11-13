Sreeleela Showers Love on Rashmika Mandanna for Her Heart-Wrenching Act in The Girlfriend, Rashmika’s Sweet Reply Wins Hearts

In a moment that’s melting hearts across the internet, actress Sreeleela penned a deeply emotional note for Rashmika Mandanna after watching her stirring performance in The Girlfriend. Known for keeping her thoughts private, Sreeleela made an exception this time expressing just how profoundly Rashmika’s portrayal of Bhoomi moved her. What followed was an equally warm and affectionate response from Rashmika.

Sharing her feelings, Sreeleela wrote, “Okay... To be honest not the type who'd talk about a film and put it up. But today bits inside want to pour it out @rashmika_mandanna Our dearest Bhoomi, you were heart wrenching... The world’s just seen a part of you. Your pain felt like ours and your victory feels like ours. Every girl out there has been there, went through those microscopic emotions with a pacing mind. A tight hug to you. I’m out of words... Loads of love, Rushie.”Her words struck a chord with fans, praising not just Rashmika’s performance but also the genuine connection between the two actresses.

Rashmika, known for her warmth and grace, quickly responded with an equally heartfelt message. “My sweet sweet girl! @sreeleela14 Bigggessstttt hugs to you the younger you, the current you, the older you for everything you’ve been through, for everything you are going through and for everything you might have to go through! You are an amazing human and I hope you always always have only happiness and love and peace in your life!”

The adorable exchange between the two has now gone viral, with fans celebrating the love between the two brightest stars of south cinema. On the work front, Sreeleela is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu's romantic musical drama and will also be seen in her Tamil debut film Parashakti. Rashmika, meanwhile, has an exciting lineup ahead with Cocktail 2 and Mysaa on the horizon.