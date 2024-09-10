Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Tirumala Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 : Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, paid a visit to the well-known hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, to offer prayers on Tuesday morning.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The temple officials honoured him with silk clothes.

Devotees also flocked to seek blessings from Lord Balaji early this morning.

The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Recently, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited Mauritius as part of his four-day visit.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar discussed a range of topics, including the preservation of Mauritian culture and the shared vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius during a meeting with the Prime Minister. He also met with the President, where he emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, the promotion of harmony through stress elimination programs, the introduction of Ayurveda to Mauritius, and the various ongoing Art of Living programs, including the Prison Program, which have made a huge impact.

