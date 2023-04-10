'Sridevi has always inspired me,' says Amrin Qureshi

Mumbai, April 10 Filmmaker and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin Qureshi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy', said that her biggest inspiration as an actor has always been the late Bollywood actress Sridevi.

Speaking about her inspiration, Amrin said: "Coming from Hyderabad, I used to watch a lot of Sridevi ma'am's films. I have always looked up to her because of her charisma and her diverse expressions."

Amrin added that she has learned a lot from the 'Nagina' actress in terms of her acting skills, her choice of projects and also as a person.

"She has always inspired me through her film choices and her performance in all her iconic songs. I have heard how reserved she was off screen and that's how I am as a person, hence I relate to her at a personal level too," added Amrin.

