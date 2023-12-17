Srii Murali starrer 'Bagheera' teaser unveiled on actor's birthday: A thrilling glimpse into the tale of justice

Celebrated as the Roaring Star in the Kannada film industry, Sriimurali's much-anticipated film "Bagheera" marks the comeback of director Dr. Suri after a decade. Despite facing several challenges, including shooting halts due to injuries and a tragic family incident, the makers unveiled the teaser on Sriimurali's birthday, December 17.

The teaser, released with a caption that reads, "When Society becomes Jungle, Only One Predator Roars for Justice - Bagheera," hints at an enthralling narrative that is sure to captivate audiences. Hombale Films, known for its cinematic milestones like "KGF 1," "Kantara," and "Salaar," adds another promising project to its repertoire with "Bagheera." Sriimurali, known for his resilient performances, portrays a rugged cop in the film, adding a new layer to his versatile acting repertoire. Directed by Dr. Suri and featuring Rukmini Vasanth, the movie is based on Prashant Neel's narrative, following the success of "Ugramm" and "Mufti," heightening expectations for another blockbuster.

The teaser release on Sriimurali's birthday is a special treat for his fans. After his last appearance in "Bharaate," the expectations for "Bagheera" are high, with anticipation for a compelling performance that matches the success of his previous ventures. Amidst Hombale Films' lineup of releases, including "Salaar" on December 22 and Santhosh Ananddram's "Yuva" starring Yuvarajkumar on March 28, "Bagheera" is scheduled for a mid-2024 theatrical release. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the film holds the promise of becoming a significant addition to the success stories of Kannada cinema. Fans eagerly await Sriimurali's roaring return to the big screen in "Bagheera."