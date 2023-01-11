SRK congratulates SS Rajamouli on RRR's win at Golden Globes: Woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli and RRR team on their win at Golden Globe Awards. SS Rajamouli praised Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer. Replying to his tweet, the superstar wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud (sic).

MM Keeravaani received the award and thanked the fans globally for all the love. He took the opportunity to praise SS Rajamouli for his vision. "This award belongs to my brother SS Rajamouli," Keeravaani said, and thanked the filmmaker for his support. He also thanked Prem Rakshit and Kala Bhairava, lyricist Chandra Bose and NTR and Ram Charan 'who danced with full stamina'. He ended by thanking his wife Srivalli.

At the red carpet event of the Golden Globes, Jr NTR had opened up about shooting Naatu Naatu, and said, “We shot it on the last leg of the film. We were tortured for 65 nights. We were beating each other, me and Ram Charan — we were killing each other and then it started with apologising — SS Rajamouli really wanted us to hate each other. Finally, by the 21st or 22nd night, we stopped apologising and said let’s get it done. And that’s when he brings his bazooka, called Naatu Naatu. We’ve done complicated steps, but Naatu Naatu is not about the steps being complicated, it was the synchronisation, which Rajamouli stressed on.”