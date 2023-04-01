SRK strikes a pose with his wife, children at NMACC event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : King Khan can never miss getting clicked with his family and here is the proof. The picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his wife and kids from the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre (NMACC) event is doing rounds on social media.

The picture features Shah Rukh posing with his lady love Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Several SRK's fan pages shared the perfect family picture of King Khan.

While SRK skipped the red carpet and Salman Khan was captured with Gauri Khan and Suhana and Aryan.

Not only missing from the family frame created the buzz on social media but his looks for Friday night set the internet on fire.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadl took to her Instagram to post his look for the event. Shah Rukh looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He sported a pendant with a black stone to complement the look.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre, which showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, his family, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many more celebs and prominent names from glamour, sports and the world of politics attended the NMACC event on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor