SRK to fan quibbling about Aryan's expensive brand: 'Mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe'

Mumbai, May 7 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan, who was complaining about Aryan Khan's expensive clothing brand.

SRK took to Twitter, where he did a question and answer session with his fans. A user wrote: "Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do... Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega."

Replying to it, Shah Rukh said he would do something about it but with a hilarious spin.

He wrote: "Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahea. kuch karta hoon!"

On the work front, SRK recently announced that his much-awaited film 'Jawan', directed by Atlee, is slated for release on September 7.

