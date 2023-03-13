SS Rajamouli and RRR Team sat in the last row during Oscars ceremony, controversy erupts

Fans seem quite shocked to see that Team RRR was given seats farthest from the stage at the Oscars ceremony. A video shared online shows the Team loudly cheering after the film's song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song award. However, many noticed that the director SS Rajamouli and others were sitting way back in the nosebleeds.

Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson announced the winner in the Best Original Song category, Rajamouli and his gang erupted in loud cheers. He was joined by his wife and two others. Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and Jr NTR were not with them. People around them also turned around to look at them cheering, right next to the exit door.

Fans were proud of RRR's win but also asked about the bad seats. “They were sitting by the exit…,” wrote one. “Why were they sitting at the back," asked another. “It’s a disgrace why rrr team is sitting at back,” commented another on a post by The Hollywood Reporter. A fan asked, “How do you place them at the very back if you know they're going to win? This is India’s second Oscar for the Best Original Song category. AR Rahman’s Jai Ho, written by Gulzar, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2009. Just like Naatu Naatu, it also won a Grammy that year. However, Jai Ho is from an American movie, Slumdog Millionaire, while Naatu Naatu features in RRR, a 100% Indian production.