SS Rajamouli announces 'Baahubali Crown of Blood' animated series, trailer to drop soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Director SS Rajamouli announced his latest project, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood.'

The director, who is also known for his work on the Baahubali films, made the announcement on X platform, sharing a video unveiling the title. He also mentioned that the trailer would be coming out shortly.

He shared a video on Tuesday, announcing the news, where the title appeared from smoke, with people chanting 'Baahubali' in the background.

https://x.com/ssrajamouli/status/1785310059117035543

In the video, Rajamouli wrote, "When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!" The filmmaker has yet to shed more light about the cast and story. Watch the video below

This is not the first time Baahubali has been animated. In 2017, Rajamouli introduced an animated series titled Baahubali: The Lost Legends, spanning four seasons. The show streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The release of 'Baahubali 2' in 2017 was highly anticipated, especially after the first film ended with a major cliffhanger. The sequel premiered on a grand scale, screening on over 9,000 screens worldwide, including 6,500 in India. This extensive release made it the most widely distributed Indian film at the time.

