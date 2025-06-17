"Stop It Guys": Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loses Her Cool At Paparazzi Outside Mumbai Gym (Watch Video)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her calm and poised public persona, within the media fraternity was recently seen visibly annoyed with Mumbai paparazzi as she exited her gym. A video that went viral on Tuesday captured the actress firmly telling the shutterbugs, "Stop it, guys," after they swarmed her for photos.

In the video, Samantha is seen exiting the gym while on a phone call. As soon as she steps out, photographers greet her with a “Hello, Samantha Ma'am, Good Morning.” However, she appears visibly irritated and asks them to stop. Upon not finding her car nearby, she momentarily heads back inside, returning soon after and walking straight to her vehicle without acknowledging the photographers.

This rare moment of frustration comes at a time when Samantha is back in the spotlight for both professional and nostalgic reasons. Her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, the 2010 romantic Telugu drama that paired her with Naga Chaitanya, is set for a grand re-release in theatres on July 18, 2025, marking its 15th anniversary. The re-release has sparked excitement among fans, especially given the history of the now-separated couple whose reel romance once blossomed into a real-life love story.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a high-octane project produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The film boasts a powerful cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Additionally, she is set to make a much-anticipated return to Telugu cinema with the family drama Maa Inti Bangaram.