Stree 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor's Horror-Comedy Cashes in Big

The most awaited second installment of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Horror-Comedy 'Stree 2' is just 3 days away from its official release. The pre-released song from the movie is already hit. Fans are anticipating that this movie will cross the Kalki record. The Advance booking is open for this movie and as per the reports this movie has already earned crores on its first day.

'Stree 2' starring Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana is slated to hit theaters on August 15. The film is pitted against Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Veda Se Hai. But talking about advance booking, 'Stree 2' is getting a good response. The film is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy 'Stree', and its trailer was well received. As such, the advance booking of the film is encouraging for the makers. Let's know the initial trend of film advance booking.

According to the film trade website Secnilk, more than 1 lakh 24 thousand tickets have been booked. 'Stree 2' has collected more than four crore rupees at the box office. The film is getting off to a good start. Due to the 15th of August, this horror comedy has a long weekend. If this movie has a good story as the previous one, then the movie will surely earn big money at the box office. The budget of Stree 2 is said to be around Rs 60 crore. A solid opening for a film can do miracles.

'Stree 2' stars Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. 'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik.