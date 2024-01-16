"Such a happy moment": Sivasri Skandaprasad as PM Modi praises her rendition of 'Poojisalende'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday showered praises on singer Sivasri Skandaprasad for her Kannada rendition of the track' 'Poojisalende' ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared the song and wrote, "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan."

Expressing happiness on receiving praise from PM Modi, Sivasri Skandaprasad said, "It is such a happy moment for me...I have no words to describe the emotion that I am experiencing now. It is a goosebump moment. It is a blessing from Lord Ram himself..."

Responding to PM Modi's praise, the singer wrote on X, "Thank you so much sir! This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The formal procedures for pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue until January 21.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

