Sudhanshu on his role in 'Anupama': Vanraj is a layered but relatable character

Mumbai, March 5 Sudhanshu Pandey's portrayal of Vanraj in 'Anupamaa' has made him a household name over the years. The actor talked about his character and how it has evolved with time in the show.

He explained: "The beauty of Vanraj's character, like I have always said, is that it is most layered and most unpredictable. The amazing part is that he also gets to be the best guy, the worst guy, and the cleverest guy most of the time. He is such an incredible character that he can make you love him or hate him. He can also make you really confused whether you should like him or hate him."

Sudhanshu did both films and TV shows including 'Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2', and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as 'Kanyadaan', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Siyaasat', and many more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor