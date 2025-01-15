Sudip Pandey Passes Away: Bhojpuri Actor Dies of Heart Attack in Mumbai

Bhojpuri film actor Sudip Pandey passed away on January 15 in Mumbai. According to reports, he died of a heart attack at 11 a.m. Pandey, known for his roles in films like Bahiniya, Pyar Mein, Balwa, and Dharti, had recently started filming for the second part of Paro Patna Wali.

A close friend of the actor revealed that Pandey had been going through a difficult time. Pandey had also starred in a Hindi film, Victor, which resulted in financial losses due to its poor performance at the box office.

Pandey, who had previously lived in Andheri, Mumbai, was residing in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, at the time of his death. He had also joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during the Bihar Assembly elections and was given a position within the party.

His untimely death has left his fans and the film community in shock.